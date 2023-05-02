Man charged after stabbing outside Martinsville restaurant

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – One man is facing an aggravated malicious wounding charge after authorities said he stabbed another man multiple times outside of El Parral Restaurant on April 30.

On April 30, around 9:53 p.m., the Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center got a call that a person had been stabbed at El Parral Restaurant, authorities said.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they said they found 33-year-old Luis Cruz with multiple stab wounds.

During their investigation, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said they learned that Cruz’s brother, an employee of El Parrel, and 32-year-old Sipriano Bautista got into an argument.

The two then took their argument from the restaurant’s kitchen out back, authorities said.

Once they were outside, Cruz joined in, then Cruz and Bautista began fighting, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the fight, authorities said Bautista pulled out a knife and stabbed Cruz in the chest area and right arm.

Cruz was taken to SOVAH Health of Martinsville to be treated, Col. Wayne Davis said.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Bautista was still on the scene when deputies arrived and taken into custody without further incident.

We’re told Bautista is now facing an aggravated malicious wounding charge and is being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.