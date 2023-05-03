Rail Yard Dawgs celebration in the works following President’s Cup win

ROANOKE, Va. – For the first time in franchise history, the Rail Yard Dawgs are President’s Cup champions.

The Dawgs defeated Birmingham 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday night.

The stadium filled with around 5,300 people to cheer the Dawgs on to a victory.

“It’s been nonstop at the box office,” Director of Marketing and Sales Berglund Center Robert Knight said. “I think when they opened yesterday we got a line of like 20 to 30 people just hammering to go get their Dawgs tickets.”

Shane Parks the store manager of Sport’s Haven is one of those fans in attendance last night.

“Absolutely phenomenal to bring a championship back to Roanoke,” Parks said. “We’re super excited. The play was awesome, the atmosphere.”

Parks said he’s seen the team grow in popularity and really make a name for themselves this season.

“We went 10 years without having a hockey team in Roanoke,” Parks said. “I personally was never into hockey until I found out about the Dawgs.”

If you’re looking for Dawgs merch, Sport’s Haven has limited stock, but for championship gear visit the Rail Yard Dawgs website.

The festivities don’t stop there, the Dawgs have something special in the works.

“They’re going to be planning something,” Knight said. “We’re going to celebrate together in the Roanoke Valley, and it’s going to be awesome.”

Knight said they’re still hammering out the details. 10 News will keep you updated on-air and online.