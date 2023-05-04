Meet May’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient: Virginia Institute of Autism

It’s a new month so you know what that means: it’s time to announce a new charity recipient.

For the entire month of May, each day Your Local Weather Authority is spot on with the forecast, we will donate $100 to the Virginia Institute of Autism.

The organization strives to help individuals overcome the challenges of autism while providing love and support through a variety of programs and services, which can be found here.

How does 3 Degree Guarantee work, anyway?

If our forecasted temperature for a given day is within 3 degrees of the actual temperature, we’ll donate $10 to a specific charity

If our forecasted temperature is exactly on the dot, we’ll donate $100 to a specific charity

Click here to stay up-to-date with how we’re doing on our forecasts.

Interested in becoming a charity recipient? Click here to apply.