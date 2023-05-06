Get rid of personal documents, clutter safely at WSLS Shred

10 News is working for you to help you protect your identity and clear out some clutter along the way.

The WSLS Shred event is back by popular demand.

It’s a chance to safely destroy your personal documents with a professional shredding company.

“1 in 14 people will be a victim of identity theft. when you think about those numbers you think ... well we need to be careful,” Julie Wheeler, President of the Better Business Bureau serving SWVA said.

While a personal shredder you may use at home is a safer option ... it’s not foolproof depending on the type of blades it uses.

Wheeler suggests bringing those shredded documents to the shred event making it impossible to piece them back together.

“It’s really a big mess to untangle and we talk to people regularly on that and try to help council them on that once they’ve been a victim. But also we try to help them to deter because that’s a big part of this. That’s what shred events like you are having like we have help with. They help deter being a victim of identity theft,” Wheeler said.

Be sure to stop by the Schewels Home on Ferncliff Avenue in Roanoke from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 6, to get sensitive documents safely destroyed.