State police investigating fatal crash in Highland County

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one dead in Highland County Saturday.

Police said it happened at 2 a.m. on Route 654, one quarter of a mile north of Route 651 in Highland County.

According to VSP, a 2006 Nissan Titan was heading north on Route 654 when it ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, and then ran off the right of the roadway and struck several trees, ejecting the driver.

We’re told the driver of the Nissan was identified as Samuel Fawley, 23, of McDowell.

Authorities said Fawley died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.