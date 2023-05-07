Railyard Dawgs fan celebrate team’s historic win

ROANOKE, VA – Roanoke Railyard Dawgs fans showed up and out Saturday to celebrate the team’s historic win this week. And if there’s one thing fans made clear to the team it’s that the whole team is behind them.

“Roanoke’s a hockey city, let’s go!” Dawgs fan Kristel Hardy said.

Players and fans alike were fired up Saturday.

Hundreds of fans lined the streets for a parade to let the Railyard Dawgs know how proud they are.

Voice of the Dawgs Mitch Stewart says this reception is long awaited.

“This has been coming for so long for this city, getting hockey back, and this celebration, these people showing out the way that they are today with all the support, it’s been like this all week,” Stewart said. “The whole week has been a blur.”

Fans broke several attendance records over the season as they showed up to support the Dawgs game after game.

Hardy went to nearly every game.

“Seeing how much the attendance grew from last year to this year is insane, and I can only image what it’s going to do next year,” Hardy said.

The team showed their appreciation to fans at the Berglund Center after the parade.

They signed autographs and took pictures with fans of all ages.

“The guys are here just to celebrate with their fans, the people who kind of make it for this city. The players are incredible, they’re so personable, they’re so nice, they take time out to interact with us and that’s what it’s all about,” Hardy said. “We love our boys, we support our boys, and they give it right back to us.”

Stewart says his view from above the rink lets him see just how electric the crowd is.

“It’s really hard to put it to words. I’ve had the luckiest job in the whole world getting my view from the top when this place roars to life,” Stewart said.

The team wanted everyone at the celebration to know that they couldn’t have done it without them.