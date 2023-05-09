72-year-old Martinsville man dead after single-vehicle crash

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A single-vehicle crash left a 72-year-old man dead on Tuesday, according to the City of Martinsville.

The crash happened just after noon in the 900 block of Rives Road, officials said.

We’re told a 2007 Toyota was traveling northbound on Rives Road when it ran off the right-hand rise of the roadway and hit a telephone pole.

The driver of the vehicle, 72-year-old David Kirk, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

According to the City of Martinsville, a medical event may have been the cause of the crash.

Martinsville Police and Virginia State Police are still investigating the incident.