Psychologists release new guidelines to battle ‘screen time epidemic’

For the first time, the American Psychological Association is weighing in on how teens use social media

Social media is a normal part of teen life - but new guidelines say this probably shouldn’t be the case.

“The challenge for parents now, is to be a parent,” Carilion Mental Health Chair Dr. Robert Trestman said.

The American Psychological Association just released several recommendations for screen time.

This includes adult monitoring for kids ages 10-14, screening for signs of ‘problematic’ usage, and avoiding apps for social content that compare beauty or appearance-related content.

While being plugged in is inevitable, experts say it can take a toll on mental health.

Dr. Mike Horning is a professor at Virginia Tech who specializes in the effects of social media.

He says parents need to be aware of what it can do to young minds.

“It can exploit some of those weaknesses in your own psychological makeup. And that can lead to depression, or dissatisfaction with life or any number of other outcomes,” Dr. Horning said.

CDC data shows 16% of high school students, most likely girls, are electronically bullied online through platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

Dr. Trestman says this should also be a concern.

“People say things that they would never say face to face to someone,” Dr. Trestman said. “They put things out there personally that they might not otherwise.”

Social media isn’t inherently good or bad, but the APA says training or instruction is needed.

Other guidance includes tailoring usage to the child’s age.

“It’s something we talk about with all of our kids,” Dr. Horning said. “We limit their access to social media, my children don’t get a phone until they’re 13.”

Across the U.S., nearly every teen used social media in some form last year.

“It’s a parcel of growing up in this country. It’s very much part of the social fabric,” Dr. Trestman said.

But limitations can lead to a healthier mindset online.

For the full list of APA guidelines, click here.