Here’s a look at the new elementary attendance zones for Alleghany Highlands Public Schools

Elementary school students in the Alleghany Highlands division now know where they’ll be going to school

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

The Alleghany Highlands Public School Board has approved new elementary attendance zones, revealing where students will be heading to school for the upcoming year.

School officials say redistricting will not affect students who live in the City of Covington, adding that students under grade 5 will go to Jeter-Watson Elementary School.

In addition to this, students who live in the Town of Iron Gate and the Iron Gate Hill area also won’t be affected and will continue to attend Sharon Elementary.

On the other hand, some elementary students living in Alleghany County and the Town of Clifton Forge could be required to change schools.

Sources indicate that Sharon Elementary School attendance boundaries will be expanding to include areas of Clifton Forge, such as a section of Ingalls Street that encompasses its intersection with Jefferson Avenue as well as the 1300 blocks of Madison Avenue and Linden Avenue.

Those living in the Fairview Heights section of the town will attend Mountain View Elementary School.

Furthermore, Callaghan Elementary School’s boundaries have expanded to include areas along and west of Route 687, such as Clearview Estates and Clearwater Park.

Here’s a closer look at the redistricting plan:

The Alleghany Highlands Public School board has approved new elementary attendance zones, revealing where students will be heading to school for the upcoming year. (Alleghany Highlands Public School)

