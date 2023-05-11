86-year-old Lynchburg man with dementia reported missing

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for an 86-year-old Lynchburg man with dementia who was reported missing on Thursday afternoon.

On May 11, 2023, at 1:02 p.m., police said they responded to the 200 block of Old Graves Mill Road for a report of a missing person.

Authorities said 86-year-old Jerry Butler, has been missing since around 1:02 p.m., and is considered endangered because, according to his family, he has dementia.

Butler was last seen with a bandage on his right arm, in short sleeve blue shirt, blue shoes with white soles, and holding a jacket, police said. We’re told his last location was in the area of Fire Station 8, which you can see on the map below.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6050 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online or use the P3 app on a mobile device.