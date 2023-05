LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police have taken one person into custody after a barricade situation on Thursday afternoon.

LPD said the standoff was in the 700 block of Hancock Street and asked that people avoid the area.

The standoff lasted around an hour, according to LPD.

Around 4:20 p.m., police said they took the person into custody without incident.

Other details are limited at this time. 10 News is working for you to learn more.

