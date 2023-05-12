79º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Woman hospitalized after officer-involved shooting at Lynchburg’s James Crossing Apartments

Authorities say no officers were injured in the incident

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Lynchburg, Lynchburg Police Department
(WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A woman is in the hospital following an officer-involved shooting at James Crossing Apartments, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

We’re told Virginia State Police will be investigating the incident at the request of LPD Chief Zuidema.

Authorities say no officers were injured in the incident.

Lynchburg Police are asking residents to avoid the 1500 block of Longview Road at this time.

Further details weren’t immediately available, but we have reached out to the Lynchburg Police Department for further information.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email