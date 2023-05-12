Woman hospitalized after officer-involved shooting at Lynchburg’s James Crossing Apartments

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A woman is in the hospital following an officer-involved shooting at James Crossing Apartments, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

We’re told Virginia State Police will be investigating the incident at the request of LPD Chief Zuidema.

Authorities say no officers were injured in the incident.

Lynchburg Police are asking residents to avoid the 1500 block of Longview Road at this time.

Further details weren’t immediately available, but we have reached out to the Lynchburg Police Department for further information.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops