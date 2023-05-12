Woman shot by Lynchburg officer after attacking them with knives, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A woman was shot by a Lynchburg officer after authorities say she attacked them and a Child Protective Services staff member on Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Longview Road around 9:37 a.m. on Friday morning for the report of a Child Protective Services personnel being attacked by a woman, LPD said.

When officers got to the woman’s apartment, they said they identified themselves and asked her to come to the door. She opened the door, and attacked the responding officers with knives, according to LPD.

Police said an officer then discharged their department-issued handgun, shooting the woman.

Immediately after that, authorities said they requested Lynchburg Fire & EMS come out and assist. Crews then took the woman to the Lynchburg General Hospital, and as of 2:18 p.m., the woman was listed in serious condition.

Chief Ryan Zuidema contacted the Virginia State Police to investigate the incident, and the officer involved has been placed in a non-enforcement, limited-duty status until the investigation wraps up, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.