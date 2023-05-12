Man injured after shooting in parking lot of Roanoke convenience store, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is hurt following a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Friday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Shortly before 10 a.m., the Roanoke Police Department and Roanoke Fire-EMS were called to the 1800 block of Downing St. NW, where they arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times.

After investigating further, officers determined that the shooting took place in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 1900 block of 10th St NW.

Authorities said the victim’s injuries were non-life threatening.

Both Lucy Addison and Lincoln Terrace were briefly placed on lockdown and have been released, according to the police department.

No arrests have been made at this time, and detectives are still at the scene investigating.