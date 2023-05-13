Rocky Mount Police Investigate Fatal Shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The Town of Rocky Mount Police Department, along with Rocky Mount Fire Department, Franklin County Public Safety and the Franklin County Sheriff’s office responded to the Rocky Mount Bowling Center, on North Main Street, regarding a possible shooting shortly after 11 p.m. Friday evening.

Upon arrival, officers found a male lying unresponsive, in the front parking lot. The victim was 25-year-old Keith Anderson from Moneta. was found to be deceased. Rocky Mount Police officers have charged Joshua Tyler Coleman of Callaway with second degree murder.

Detectives said the preliminary investigation indicates that this is an isolated incident.

Coleman is currently being held at the Franklin County jail without bond. This is an ongoing investigation.