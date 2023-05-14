80º

Authorities searching for man reported missing out of Nelson County

He was last seen on Front Street in Lovingston early Sunday, authorities said

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Thomas Gerlack, reported missing from Lovingston on May 14. (Nelson County Sheriff's Office) (WSLS)

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to find a 52-year-old missing man.

Thomas Gerlack was reported missing on Sunday and was last seen at 393 Front Street in Lovingston Sunday morning around 3 a.m.

Authorities said Gerlack takes medications that he has not had since his disappearance.

Gerlack is described as being 5 feet, six inches tall, weighing 157 pounds, has long grey hair with a goatee, has tattoos on both arms, and has brown eyes. Authorities said he sometimes wears glasses.

Anyone with information on Gerlack’s whereabouts to is asked to call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050 or dial 911.

