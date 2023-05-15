Man charged with second-degree murder in NW Roanoke shooting

Al-Sherrief M. Mahoney, 40 of Roanoke has been charged with second-degree murder in a Northwest Roanoke homicide (Credit: Roanoke Police)

ROANOKE, Va. – A man has been charged with second-degree murder in a Northwest Roanoke homicide that happened one week ago, according to police.

Al-Sherreief M. Mahoney, 40, of Roanoke was identified as a suspect throughout the course of the investigation, and detectives said they obtained a warrant for him and immediately started searching for him. He was taken into custody on Friday by the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Mahoney was charged in connection with a fatal shooting at The Cove at Peter’s Creek in Northwest Roanoke on May 8. Around 8:20 p.m., police were told that a man was shot in the 3800 block of Panorama Ave. NW.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man with what appeared to be serious injuries lying in a parking lot in the area.

Roanoke Police then rendered aid until Roanoke Fire-Ems personnel arrived.

The man was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died, authorities said.