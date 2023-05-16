Mountain Valley Pipeline project moves forward

Another step forward for the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline project.

The project has been held up in court, but now, the USDA Forest Service has issued a Record of Decision signed by USDA Undersecretary Wilkes to allow for the plan to move forward in a 3.5-mile corridor of the Jefferson National Forest.

The pipeline, a project of Mountain Valley, LLC, will pass through the Jefferson National Forest in Giles and Montgomery counties.

This is a major step forward for the controversial project that launched in 2018, but it still needs further authorization from other government agencies to avoid additional delays.

Officials say, once completed, the interstate transmission project – a buried 42-inch interstate natural gas pipeline – will stretch about 303.5 miles from northwest West Virginia to southern Virginia.

According to the Mountain Valley Pipeline website, the project is 94% complete, and officials say they are committed to bringing the pipeline into service sometime in the second half of this year (2023).

You can read more project details by clicking here.