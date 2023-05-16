Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin addresses VMI class of 2023 at graduation

Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivered remarks at VMI’s commencement in Cameron Hall Tuesday morning at about 11 a.m.

LEXINGTON, Va. – Virginia’s Governor Glenn Youngkin delivered an address to Virginia Military Institute’s class of 2023 during graduation on Tuesday.

Governor Youngkin praised the graduates for their hard work and dedication.

“Through all walks of life, you will forge a better, more perfect union because you are from VMI,” said Governor Youngkin.

For many cadets, this was a full circle moment having Governor Youngkin at their commencement, because just a little over a year ago, they were a part of his inauguration.

“It is particularly special for me to be honoring you on your commencement as many of you honored me by leading the parade at my inauguration. Something I will never forget, thank you,” said Youngkin.

Three hundred and twenty-seven men and women graduated this year, and 53% of them are already commissioned officers.

“These numbers reinforce VMI’s historic mission of producing citizen soldiers,” said Superintendent Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins.

One of them is Cindy Marconi’s son, second lieutenant, Ryan Marconi.

“He commissioned yesterday as a Lieutenant of the Army so he will be headed to Georgia in November,” said Marconi.

Governor Youngkin reminded the graduates to lead a life of example, no matter where life takes them.

“So class of 2023, when you ask yourself, who am I, stand tall and answer confidently because you are a VMI graduate and you will inspire the world,” said Governor Youngkin.