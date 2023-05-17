65-year-old Virginia man dies after tree hits his truck amid severe weather

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. – A 65-year-old man has died after a tree fell and hit his pick-up truck while he was on his way home, according to the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office. This comes as severe weather swept through much of the Commonwealth Tuesday evening, leaving thousands without power.

The fatal incident occurred at about 5:40 p.m. on Dickenson HWY in Dickenson County near the Welcome Lane intersection, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office reported that there is still widespread damage in the area and said some roads are still impassable.

At this time, there are no reports of other injuries and officers are still checking door-to-door.

The victim has not yet been identified.