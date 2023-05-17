Thousands without power as strong storms sweep across the region

Thousands of people are without power throughout the Commonwealth as the severe weather continues to move through.

Here’s a look at the worst outages in our region, organized by county as of 9:30 p.m. on May 16.

Appalachian Power:

Carroll: 232

Floyd: 255

Franklin: 2,415

Galax: 22

Henry: 2,123

Montgomery: 44

Pittsylvania: 44

Pulaski: 20

Roanoke City: 28

Wythe: 523

Dominion Energy:

Halifax: 102

Pittsylvania: 106

Craig-Botetourt:

Craig: 99

Montgomery: 31

Danville Utilities reports 892 members without power in Southside as of 9:30 p.m.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.

If you would like to share photos of weather conditions near you, you can do so through Pin It by clicking here.