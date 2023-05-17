67º

Thousands without power as strong storms sweep across the region

As of 9:30 p.m., Appalachian Power reported 15,302 total outages in their service area

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Power Outages, Severe Weather
Appalachian Power outages as of 9:30 p.m. (Credit: Appalachian Power) (WSLS)

Thousands of people are without power throughout the Commonwealth as the severe weather continues to move through.

Here’s a look at the worst outages in our region, organized by county as of 9:30 p.m. on May 16.

Appalachian Power:

  • Carroll: 232
  • Floyd: 255
  • Franklin: 2,415
  • Galax: 22
  • Henry: 2,123
  • Montgomery: 44
  • Pittsylvania: 44
  • Pulaski: 20
  • Roanoke City: 28
  • Wythe: 523

Dominion Energy:

  • Halifax: 102
  • Pittsylvania: 106

Craig-Botetourt:

  • Craig: 99
  • Montgomery: 31

Danville Utilities reports 892 members without power in Southside as of 9:30 p.m.

