Classes resume at Franklin County Public Schools after ransomware incident

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County Public Schools was hit with a ransomware attack on Monday, prompting the closure of the schools as authorities worked to resolve the issue.

Superintendent Dr. Bernice Cobbs says the decision to close schools was made in the interest of on campus-security while the matter was being reviewed.

Fortunately, with help from third-party experts, school officials managed to stop the attack and classes were able to resume on Tuesday, authorities said.

School officials are working closely with the FBI and Virginia State Police to determine the impact of the attack.

The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency defines a ransomware attack as a “form of malware designed to encrypt files on a device, rendering any files and the systems that rely on them unusable.”

A statement from Dr. Cobbs can be found below: