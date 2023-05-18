NRV cyclists participate in 16th Annual Ride of Silence

RADFORD, Va. – On Wednesday, cyclists from all over the New River Valley gathered in Radford for the 16th Annual Ride of Silence, a slow-paced, silent ride to honor cyclists who have been hurt or killed while riding on public roadways.

“It’s one of the most powerful parts of the whole thing because all you hear is the wheels whirling, and you can hear some toe clips, and otherwise it’s quiet. And it’s very powerful and a lot of spend a lot of the route kind of teary-eyed because it really is a powerful event,” Laurie Buchwald, Representative of Pathways for Radford said.

Cyclists rode down the 6.8-mile route with a police escort on Wednesday evening through Radford.

The 2023 Ride of Silence in Radford was put on by the Pathways for Radford and the New River Valley Bicycle Association.

The global event is to increase awareness of safety measures and bring attention to the dangers cyclists face on the road.