Hustle for the Homeless 5k held in Roanoke

A race to support those experiencing homelessness happened in Roanoke this morning

ROANOKE, Va. – A race to support people experiencing homelessness was held in Roanoke this morning.

The 6th Annual Hustle for the Homeless 5k kicked off at 8 a.m. sharp.

Money raised during the event benefits The Least of These Ministry, a local resource that works to meet the needs of the community in the Roanoke Valley.

Organizers said they’ve raised about $20,000 this year.

“So this money, you know were are totally supported by this community, so it’s everything to us,” Dawn Sandoval, The Least of These Ministry Founder said.

Hustle for the Homeless also had a virtual option for the 5k.

Each person that finished got a t-shirt and a personalized keepsake bib.