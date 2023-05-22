Roanoke Catholic partners with Star Flight Training to offer aviation classes

"Star Flight Training" is based in Roanoke and will start to offer students career and technical education courses in the aviation field

ROANOKE, Va. – A new partnership with Roanoke Catholic will allow students to explore a career in aviation before even graduating high school.

Star Flight Training, a flight school based in Roanoke will begin offering students career and technical education courses in the aviation field.

On Monday, the group started getting students at Roanoke Catholic interested with a “Q & A” session.

The hope is to get students interested in the industry a jump start on their training and potential career.

“It will be the content level of private pilot, which is where everyone will start, whether they want to be an airline pilot, drone pilot, mechanics, we are hoping to help them get on that pathway,” said Star Flight Training Operations Manager, Jon Beard.

Course offerings will begin next academic year.