Splash Valley Water Park in Roanoke County gears up for summer season

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Want to go for a swim? Splash Valley Water Park in Roanoke County is preparing for the busy – but super fun – summer reason.

The water park will open this Saturday, May 27, and will be open Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each week.

Officials told 10 News there will be new concession items added to the menu this year. Splash Valley will be working with a pizza vendor and there will even be special events, like a DJ coming to spin tracks on Memorial Day.

The park is also looking to hire additional staff for the summer season.

Applications are open to anyone age 15 and older, and officials say certifications and trainings are done in-house.

“Really it’s a great summer job for either high school or college kid, earn some good money over the summer break, spend some time outside, also keep the community safe while enjoying the fun here at Splash Valley,” Alex North with Roanoke County Parks Rec & Tourism said.

Splash Valley is also offering a hiring incentive for new lifeguards. After an employee’s first 100 hours on the clock, they’ll receive a $250 bonus, and after 250 hours, they’ll receive another $250 bonus.

Applications are available online. You can view them and read more by clicking here.