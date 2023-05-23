Political experts react to Gov. Youngkin’s ‘campaign’ video

FILE PHOTO -- Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin accompanying with U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel and Micron Executive Vice President Manish Bhatia, both not in picture, speaks during a news conference about U.S.-Japan cooperation on economic issues, including the semiconductor supply chain Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Tokyo. Virginia Gov. Youngkin, in a bid to lure more Japanese chip makers to invest in his state, said Thursday he hopes to forge trusted supply chain relationships with U.S. allies and friends to create supply chains that are not China-dependent.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

ROANOKE, Va. – A new video posted to Gov. Youngkin’s personal Twitter account is raising the eyebrows of some political experts.

Dr. David Richards, University of Lynchburg Political Science Chair, said the video seems like any other campaign video we’re used to seeing.

“My initial reaction is man that looks like a presidential announcement. I think what we’ve seen over the past few weeks is an opening that Youngkin can exploit in some way,” Richards said.

Dr. Brandy Faulkner with Virginia Tech had a very similar reaction watching the video for the first time.

“It seemed to come out of nowhere unless he could be hinting that he too intends to seek the Republican nomination,” Faulkner said.

This week is gearing up to be a big one in terms of the GOP primary as other candidates are officially throwing their names on the ballot. U.S. Senator Tim Scott officially announced his campaign in South Carolina on Monday. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is also hinted to announce his campaign sometime this week.

While Youngkin’s video does not explicitly state that the presidency is the goal, it does paint a very “presidential” picture, with statements like, “We can usher in a new era of American values.”

The video was paid for by Spirit of Virginia, Youngkin’s Political Action Committee. Chair of the committee and Senior Advisor to Youngkin, Dave Rexrode, gave this statement in regard to the video:

“Gov. Youngkin is 100 percent focused on Virginia, as he’s repeatedly made clear. This was a video highlighting his remarks at the Reagan Library recently, where the Governor spoke about how Virginia was one of the bright lights of our nation’s future.” Chair of the committee and Senior Advisor to Youngkin, Dave Rexrode

Spirit of Virginia also told 10 News the video is meant to allow viewers to know what type of leader Gov. Youngkin is. They say it’s going to matter in the competitive state Senate and delegate races. However, the video doesn’t mention Virginia, even once.

“It seems awfully broad and generic. He’s not talking about Virginia per se. He’s not talking about making Virginia a better place, he’s talking about making America a better place,” Richards said.

There have been rumors of Gov. Youngkin eyeing a potential Vice-Presidency too. Richards doesn’t believe in the rumor.

“The vice president angle to me doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. If anything I think Youngkin is just trying to sort of say ‘Hey, I’m still here, remember me. You may not hear a lot between now and 2024 but look out for 2028′,” Richards said.

