Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office hosts hot dog sale, Dunk a Deputy to raise money for Special Olympics Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office held a hot dog and nacho bar sale to raise money for the Special Olympics ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Community members came out and could buy food and drinks at the corner of 3rd Street and Campbell Avenue in Roanoke.

Not only were they selling food, but they also offered Dunk a Deputy. For $2, you were given three tries to dunk a deputy.

“Most people should know by now that sheriff hash is all about servitude. We are constantly thinking of ways we can serve the community and this is just one of those ways,” Tameka Paige, public information officer for the RCSO said.

This was their second event of the month. Earlier this month, they collected money at the Red Robin during their Tip the Deputy event. During that event, they were able to raise $1,676 for Special Olympics Virginia.

The department’s next and final event to raise money for the Special Olympics is the Torch Run, which is slated to be held on June 7 in collaboration with other Roanoke emergency officials.

There’s no update yet as to how much money was raised during the food sale fundraiser and Dunk a Deputy on Wednesday.