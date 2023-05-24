Virginia Tech expert shares tips on how to protect yourself from tick-borne illnesses

As the weather gets warmer, tick season is upon us.

Virginia Tech medical geography expert Korine Kolivras says one way to protect yourself from tick-borne illnesses is to rethink landscaping choices.

“We found higher rates of Lyme disease in areas with herbaceous cover, such as meadows and grass, as well as the edges or boundaries between herbaceous land cover and forest patches,” Kolivras, a Department of Geography professor said.

Kolivras studies how Lyme cases are associated with certain land cover characteristics and configurations.

“Many neighborhoods, especially in our region, fit this profile and individuals could take steps to reduce our interaction with tick populations,” she said.

“At the broad scale, we may want to rethink how we develop residential neighborhoods in terms of this landscape configuration that mixes herbaceous and forested land,” she said. “For individual risk, though, we need to consider very local characteristics of the areas in which people move around, as well as their individual behavior. Yard modifications can make a difference when it comes to the probability of interaction with ticks.”

Kolivras suggests the following modification tips: