70º

Local News

Max Meadows man convicted on drug charges

He faces 10 years of mandatory time in the Virginia Department of Corrections

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Wythe County, Crime, Drugs
Timothy King, convicted on drug charges (Credit: New River Valley Regional Jail) (WSLS)

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A Max Meadows man has been convicted on drug charges in the Wythe County Circuit Court, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones.

On Thursday, 44-year-old Timothy King was convicted on the following charges, officials said:

  • One count of possession with intent to distribute more than 10 grams of methamphetamine,
  • One count of distribution of more than 10 grams of methamphetamine,
  • One count of possession of a Schedule II drug.

As part of a plea agreement, King was sentenced to serve 10 years of mandatory time in the Virginia Department of Corrections, Jones said.

We’re told the total sentence was 45 years with 35 years suspended.

“The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office took more than 100 grams of Methamphetamine off the streets because of the arrest of Mr. King. That amount of Methamphetamine can devastate an entire county and I am thankful for their tireless efforts. As always, my office will aggressively prosecute individuals who try to corrupt and poison our communities with these drugs,” Jones said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email