Hitting the water this Memorial Day weekend? Put safety first

Memorial Day weekend is here. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources wants you to stay safe on the water.

The number one thing they are reminding all boaters is to wear a life jacket.

A good day on the water can turn tragic in seconds.

Experts with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources said you want to make sure your life jacket is the right size and Coast Guard-approved.

Memorial Day weekend is a great time to inspect your gear and make sure it is ready for the entire season.

The department also said they are expecting a busy holiday weekend and they will have extra staff on the water.

“We are going to be out in full force. So, expect to see us whether it is the ocean or the lakes or the rivers. So we are out just like everybody else,” John Koloda with VDWR said.

They also recommend always having a plan and letting your friends or family know where you’re going, and when you plan to return.

