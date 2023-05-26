Woman arrested after Campbell County authorities seize Fentanyl, more than $1k in cash during traffic stop

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – An Evington woman was arrested after authorities seized narcotics and cash during a traffic stop in Campbell County Thursday, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said it happened in the 7300 Block of Wards Road near Goldy’s Truck Stop.

The sheriff’s office said 50 packets of Fentanyl and $1,653 in cash were seized after a search of the vehicle.

After a brief investigation, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators and a Campbell County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit arrested 30-year-old Tawny Desirae Larlee of Evington, authorities said.

Larlee was charged with Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute.

Authorities said she is currently being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.