Sentencing date set for Rustburg woman who pleaded guilty to 2020 death of 3-year-old

RUSTBURG, Va. – A sentencing date has been scheduled for a Rustburg woman who pleaded guilty to the death of a 3-year-old earlier this year.

Megan Paris is set to be sentenced for 2nd-degree murder on Aug. 31 at 1:30 p.m. in the Campbell County Circuit Court in connection with the toddler’s death.

As we’ve reported previously, in Oct. 2020, deputies launched an investigation after learning that the child had been hurt by Paris, their caregiver.

Deputies said the toddler was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died from the injuries inflicted by Paris.

She was initially charged with first-degree murder but it has since been amended to second-degree murder.

Paris pleaded guilty back in February.