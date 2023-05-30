New director of athletics announced for Roanoke College

Starting July 1, Curtis Campbell will fill the role, bringing in 23 years of experience in intercollegiate athletics to the school.

SALEM, Va. – Roanoke College has announced its new director of athletics, roughly one month after school leaders announced that football, cheerleading and a marching band could be coming to the school if $1.2M is raised by June 1.

Starting July 1, Curtis Campbell will fill the role, bringing in 23 years of experience in intercollegiate athletics.

Campbell will be coming in from Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, which is where he’s worked as the director of athletics since 2020. Prior to that, he served as the director of athletics for Western Oregon University, Tuskegee University and Stillman College.

Roanoke College is excited to welcome Campbell onboard and looks forward to the skillset and expertise he brings forth.

“After conducting a thorough national search, we are thrilled to welcome Curtis as our new athletic director,” said President Frank Shushok Jr. “I am confident that Curtis will bring further excellence to Roanoke College, enhance our teams and our school spirit, and build on the Maroon pride felt throughout our community.”

The school’s current director of athletics, Scott Allison, is set to retire at the end of June.

“I am grateful for Scott Allison’s 36 years of service at Roanoke,” said Shushok. “Scott worked tirelessly to advance our athletic reputation, boost team spirit and improve the lives of countless student-athletes.”