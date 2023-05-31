58-year-old woman dead after crash on Goodwin Avenue in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 58-year-old woman died after crashing on Goodwin Avenue Tuesday afternoon, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

At about 2:18 p.m., Karen Kingery, of Salem, was driving in a 2016 Ford Escape at a “high rate of speed” when she crossed Wildwood Road, went airborne and hit several trees, authorities said.

Kingery was then taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

Authorities believe drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The road was blocked for a short period of time but has since reopened.

There are no charges pending and the crash remains under investigation, according to Roanoke Police.