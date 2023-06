ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re heading south on I-581, you might want to find a different route.

According to VDOT, drivers can expect delays due to police activity at mile marker 0.

As of 6:44 p.m., the south left shoulder, left lane, and center lane are closed.

10 News is working for you to learn more and has reached out to Roanoke Police for more information.

Stay with 10 News as this story develops