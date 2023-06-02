Deputy, two inmates injured in crash on I-81 in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

A deputy and two inmates were taken to the hospital after a crash on I-81 in Roanoke County Thursday evening, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened on I-81 South when a Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, which was transporting two inmates, was rear-ended by a Ford pickup, police said.

After the sheriff’s office vehicle was hit, it overturned in the median, according to VSP.

Police said the deputy and the two inmates were taken to Lewis Gale Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. No word on their current conditions.

We’re told VDOT is setting up a traffic detour at the 137 exit to route traffic around the crash until the area is cleared.

As of 11:27 p.m., VDOT reports traffic backups of nearly three miles. Crews say the left lane and south left shoulder are still closed.

Crash on I-81 in Roanoke County causes lane closures, traffic backups (Credit: VDOT) (WSLS)

ORIGINAL STORY

If you plan to head south on I-81 in Roanoke County this evening, you may want to find a different route.

According to VDOT, a crash has closed all southbound lanes at mile marker 133.8.

As of 9:57 p.m., crews say traffic was backed up around 2.5 miles