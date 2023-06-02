Virginia Military Institute’s Chief Diversity Officer, Dr. Jamica Love, resigns

LEXINGTON, Va. – Virginia Military Institute’s first chief diversity officer, Jamica Love, resigned this week, according to the Washington Post.

Her resignation comes nearly two years after she took on the role after an unprecedented year, following the resignation of its former superintendent, a months-long investigation into its procedures, and reports of racism and sexism on post.

Love had a clear vision to make a change at the institution.

“Institutional cultural change takes time so I don’t expect the bones in the foundation of the institute to change. We are doing some excellent things right now where we are and I don’t want that to ever leave,” Love said in a 2021 interview with 10 News.

According to the Washington Post, the college’s superintendent, retired Army Maj. General Cedric T. Wins, announced Love’s resignation Thursday, saying that Love served “with distinction.”

After Love leaves the institution, her deputy Briana Williams will become interim chief diversity officer, the report said.