18th annual Guns and Hoses game held at Salem Ballpark

SALEM, Va. – The Guns and Hoses held their 18th annual showdown at the Salem Red Sox Stadium on Saturday night.

There were American flags on display, as police and firefighters dueled it out.

The Hoses team took home this year’s win, with a score of 25-21.

Lots of families came out to support their local heroes, as well as fellow public servants who came to cheer their colleagues on.

Salem firefighter Mac Simmons said it was a great time to connect with the community.

“See firefighters all the time down the road, and you wave to them but never get to talk them or anything,” Simmons said. “Here you’re a little more personal.”

The proceeds from the game go to Roanoke Valley Ronald McDonald House.