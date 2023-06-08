Henry County School Board names Dr. Amy Blake-Lewis as new superintendent

Dr. Amy Blake-Davis will assume the role of Henry County Public Schools superintendent on July 1, school officials said. (Credit: Henry County Public Schools )

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County School Board has named a new superintendent.

Dr. Amy Blake-Lewis will assume the role of superintendent on July 1, school officials said.

Dr. Blake-Lewis is joining the system following Dr. Sandy Strayer, who is retiring at the end of June, according to the school board.

Dr. Blake-Lewis has more than twenty years of experience in education in a variety of capacities, officials said. She has been serving as deputy superintendent for Stanly County Schools in Albemarle, North Carolina since June 2020.

“The Board is very excited to have Dr. Blake-Lewis joining us to lead Henry County Schools,” said Mr. Teddy Martin II, School Board Chairman. “Dr. Blake-Lewis brings a tremendous amount of experience, and I’m certain she will continue the tradition of academic excellence and high expectations for student achievement.”

“I look forward to collaborating with the Board, community stakeholders, staff, and all of the great administrators and teachers in the division to implement an educational program that will prepare all of our students to meet the exacting demands of the 21st century,” she said.

The school board said they received 18 applicants during their search for a new superintendent. The process was extensive, with the board conducting four public listening sessions, a community survey, six first-round interviews, and three finalist interviews.