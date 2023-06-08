Driver sent to hospital after Bedford County crash

Driver sent to hospital after crash in Bedford County (Credit: Moneta Volunteer Fire Department)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

One person was sent to the hospital after a vehicle crash in Bedford County on Thursday evening, according to the Moneta Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews arrived to crash on Moneta Road to find one SUV flipped onto the driver’s side. We’re told the driver of the vehicle was still inside.

Additional crews arrived, stabilized the vehicle, and were able to cut into the SUV’s roof to get the driver out, according to the department.

Authorities said the driver was sent to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. There was no word on the severity of their injuries.

As we reported below, the road was closed due to the crash but has since been reopened, according to VDOT.

ORIGINAL STORY

Drivers on VA-122 in Bedford County can expect delays due to a crash, according to VDOT.

Crews say the crash happened near Hendricks Store Road and Snug Harbor Trail.

As of 6:04 p.m., VA-122 was blocked off to traffic both ways in the area.

Stay with 10 News as this story develops