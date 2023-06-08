Where students can pick up free meals this summer throughout Southwest Virginia

With school letting out for the summer, some families are looking for ways to stretch their grocery budget.

Below we have a full list of free summer meal programs in our area.

Alleghany Highlands

Alleghany Highlands Public Schools are providing free meals to children during the month of June. Meals are being provided at designated locations in Covington, Low Moor and Clifton Forge. The meals are for children 18 and under on a first-come, first-served basis at Jeter Watson Elementary School, Mountain View Elementary School and Clifton Forge Fire Department.

Lynchburg City Schools

Lynchburg City Schools is providing free meals to all children. Meals are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. All meals must be eaten at the site location. These sites include Bedford Hills Elementary, Biggers Park, Daniels Hill Community Center, Heritage High School, and Lynchburg Public Library. The program runs until Aug. 4.

Montgomery County

Meadowbrook Public Library is bringing back its summer backpack program. This is a community initiative to help families with children and teens stretch their grocery budget. The program runs every Tuesday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. until Aug. 8. Each bag is packed with groceries donated by the community. The library is always looking for more donations for the program. Shopping lists include items like cereal, peanut butter, applesauce, canned good and mac & cheese.

Henry County

Children 18 years of age or younger can get free meals at the Kids’ Cafe Bus in Henry County. The bus has a booth-style seating and air conditioning. Meals must be eaten on the bus and parents can eat on the bus with their children for $3. The bus is at Walmart Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and at the Fielddale Recreation Center from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Pulaski County Public Schools

All students up to the age of 18 are eligible for free meals. There is no age limit for children or students with disabilities. The meals are being prepared by the Pulaski County School Nutrition Program staff. Meals are available starting June 5 at Pulaski County Middle School and Randolph Park. Starting on June 10, students can get meals at Pulaski Elementary and Riverlawn Elementary. Then on June 26, Fairlawn Church of God will be offering dinner starting at 5 p.m. In July, Camp Marantha New Hope, Wilderness Road Museum, and Ratclifee Museum will be serving up meals.

Roanoke City Public Schools

Roanoke City Public Schools is offering free summer meals to children ages 18 years or younger. Melas will be provided on-site on a first-come, first-served basis. The program begins on June 12 and runs until Aug. 11. Woodrow Wilson Middle School will serve meals Monday to Friday from June 12 through Aug. 11. Breakfast runs from 8 to 8:30 a.m. Lunch is served from 12 to 12:30 p.m. Starting on June 20, Crystal Spring Elementary, Fallon Park Elementary, Forest Park Academy, Grandin Court Elementary, Lucy Addison Middle School, Noel C. Taylor Academy, Patrick Henry Highs School, Preston Park Elementary, Roanoke Academy, Round Hill Elementary, Virginia Heights Elementary, Westside Elementary, and William Fleming will all start serving free breakfast and lunch.

For a full list of USDA free summer meal programs throughout Virginia, click here.