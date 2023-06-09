Smith Mountain Lake Association hosting a free and interactive ‘Day at the Lake’

MONETA, Va. – Smith Mountain Lake Association is hosting its signature event, A Day At the Lake. This is a free and interactive event that the whole family can enjoy.

On June 10 at 11 a.m., you can head out to the Crazy Horse Marina to learn about Smith Mountain Lake and all the organizations that bring the community together. There will be tours of a fire boat, and you will also be able to meet the dive team and attend a boat docking clinic.

You can also visit a buffer garden and watch a fish habitat demonstration.

Kids can enjoy looking through a hand-lens microscope at different bugs in the area. Additionally, they can learn to monitor Smith Mountain Lake Water Quality on the Ferrum College Science vessel.

John Vidovich, Communications Director for Smith Mountain Lake Association, says, “If you love the lake like we love the lake, and it doesn’t matter if you are from here or whether you came here or you just visit here for vacation, keeping the lake clean and safe is really important. Not just for today, but for the generations that are going to come after us, and that is why we are hosting this event for the community.”

A Day at the Lake also includes raffles, prizes and free swag. Food trucks like Dirty Water Dogs and Ella’s Eats will be on-site offering up tasty meals.

The event ends with a 2 p.m. session telling you what you need to know about harmful algal blooms and docking like a pro.