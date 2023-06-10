Veterans presented ‘Quilts of Valor’ in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Sirens and Salutes members in Botetourt County presented around a dozen local veterans with “Quilts of Valor” on Saturday.

Each quilt was a different pattern, unique in its own way, like the time the men and women spent serving our country.

Veteran Daniel Garrett served in the Air Force and Army. He was a part of Desert Storm, among other operations.

“I appreciate being able to come out today and you know given the opportunity to be thanked for my service,” Garrett said. “It does the heart good to actually be recognized.”

Sirens and Salutes members also pinned Vietnam veterans which is something that some veterans thought they’d never see, like Roy Gross of Buchanan.

“I served in an era in Vietnam and we came home, we wasn’t recognized, lot of us had a feeling of shame, and we were treated like dirt,” Gross said. “This is a real honor to be recognized at this day in time.”