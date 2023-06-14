Lynchburg Humane Society waives dog adoption fees through Sunday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Humane Society is offering a special deal to help dogs find forever homes.

Their Spaced Out Dop Adoption Special will run through Sunday, June 18, according to the shelter.

We’re told adoptable dogs at the Center for Pets will have their adoption fees completely waived during the special, and the first 30 dogs adopted will also have their $20 microchip fees sponsored by community members.

“We have 48 kennels at our Center for Pets, but we are currently housing 104 dogs. That means that the dogs have half the space than they would typically have in their kennels” said Executive Director, Jill Mollohan, “We are urgently asking for fosters and adopters for dogs. If you can possibly bring a dog into your home now is the time. It can be temporary (foster) or permanent (adoption).”

Adoptable pets can be viewed online under the “Adopt” tab, shelter staff said. The Spaced Out Dop Adoption Special excludes VIP pets, which are marked online with a blue tab.

If you have any questions, you can reach out to the humane society at adoption@lynchburghumane.org.