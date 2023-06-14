75º

Sen. Tim Kaine pushes to keep Washington D.C. airports the same

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Members of Congress are trying to add more flights to Reagan National Airport, but Senator Tim Kaine said it’s not a good idea.

Kaine said this is a recurring conversation and it’s important to keep the same rules and regulations at airports in D.C.

“The FAA has pointed out that Reagan National is a busy, busy airport – it’s just been expanded with a new terminal. They point out very plainly look you let more flights into Reagan National – you’re going to increase congestion and delay time,” Kaine said.

The Federal Aviation Administrations Reauthorization Bill is being voted on this week. Read more about the existing bill here.

