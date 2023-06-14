Sen. Tim Kaine pushes to keep Washington D.C. airports the same

Members of Congress are trying to add more flights to Reagan National Airport, but Senator Tim Kaine said it’s not a good idea.

Kaine said this is a recurring conversation and it’s important to keep the same rules and regulations at airports in D.C.

“The FAA has pointed out that Reagan National is a busy, busy airport – it’s just been expanded with a new terminal. They point out very plainly look you let more flights into Reagan National – you’re going to increase congestion and delay time,” Kaine said.

The Federal Aviation Administrations Reauthorization Bill is being voted on this week. Read more about the existing bill here.