Juneteenth celebration planned for Booker T. Washington National Monument

HARDY, Va. – On Monday, we celebrate Juneteenth, the historical day when enslaved people learned they were free.

Over the weekend, several events will commemorate the occasion, including one at Franklin County’s Booker T. Washington National Monument.

Organizers invite the community to come out and enjoy food, gospel music, and more.

“We’ve been doing Juneteenth for over 20 years,” Park Ranger Brittany Lane said. “It’s very important to come here and to learn about famed orator, educator and Franklin County native Booker T. Washington, I mean how much more powerful of a story can you get.”

Festivities kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday and will run until 4 p.m.