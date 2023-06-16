Tensions rise amid Roanoke County LGBTQ debate

An ongoing debate, and a divided parent base in Roanoke County over LGBTQ+ materials in school.

It all started when Glen Cove Elementary School parent, Damon Gettier went before the Board on May 18 with concerns about transgender ideology he says his son learned at school.

”What I’m here to talk about is the child abuse, grooming, conditioning, and indoctrination by sexual predators disguised as teachers and staff at Glen Cove Elementary,” Gettier said.

This comment sparked dozens of LGBTQ+ community members and allies to voice their support for teachers during Thursday’s meeting.

“Your silence on these disgusting claims against our staff and members and allies of our community shows that you do not support all of your staff and all of your students,” Northside High School teacher Ashley Hendrix said.

“It was horrible that somebody felt comfortable enough to go in front of our School Board and say these things about people that love and care for their children every single day. What was more appalling was that the school board allowed it to happen,” Glen Cove parent Samantha Newell said.

With both sides arguing over what policy should be, 10 News is working for you to break down what Roanoke County’s current policy is when it comes to controversial material in the classroom.

The board previously established two policies for teaching and discussing controversial issues.

Code 6.02 states the following:

“In teaching about controversial issues, teachers are expected to:

establish a learning environment where each student can study the issues within a curriculum that is appropriate to the student’s knowledge and maturity; and

provide instruction in an atmosphere that is free from bias, prejudice, or coercion”

Gettier claims this was not the case for his son and other students.

“I had to teach my 9-year-old son what transgender was because Glen Cove Elementary woke staff put me in a position where I had to,” Gettier said.

Another section of school board policy states, “Unless a difficult or controversial topic is specifically and directly linked to a Virginia Standard of Learning or the curriculum adopted for a particular class or course, the teacher avoids raising or engaging with the topic. Staff do not share with students personal political opinions or personal opinions about difficult or controversial topics.”

Roanoke County student, and member of the LGBTQ+ community Ravenne Weddle says being able to discuss these topics with teachers is crucial.

“It is really important to have that support system when you feel so alone like that,” they said.

LGBTQ+ issues are front and center in many districts.

This includes Bedford County, where they became the first in Virginia to add a policy prohibiting teachers to have discussions with students about their sexual orientation or gender identity.