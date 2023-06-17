Authorities searching for escaped inmate of Danville detention center

DANVILLE, Va. – Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate of the Adult Detention Center in Danville, according to the Danville Police Department.

We’re told at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, officers discovered trustee Nicholas W. Spence, Sr. missing.

Authorities said Spence is 40 years old, is 5 foot 9 inches, and weighs 170 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

Police said Spence was incarcerated on a shoplifting charge.

We’re told he walked away from a work crew cutting grass, and was last seen in the Highway 58 East area.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email, or use our crime tips app CARE.