Virginia State Police investigating fatal officer involved shooting

WINTERGREEN, Va. – Virginia State Police release:

“At the request of Wintergreen Police Chief Dennis Russell, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is investigating the circumstances of an incident that resulted in the fatal shooting of a Wintergreen Police Officer and the injury of three others Friday night (June 16).

The incident began shortly after 10 p.m. Friday when an emergency call came in to the Wintergreen Police Department about an adult male resident having assaulted two other adult males at a residence on Arrowood Lane. After calling police, the two injured males fled the residence on foot. They are being treated at UVA Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

At this stage of the investigation, it appears the first Wintergreen Police Officer to arrive at the residence located the adult male suspect in the nearby woods and a struggle ensued. During the course of the struggle, the officer was shot and died at the scene.

The male suspect was taken into custody without further incident by Wintergreen Police and the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office. The male suspect was suffering from a non-life threatening injury and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment.

The officer’s department-issued firearm was recovered at the scene in the woods. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.”